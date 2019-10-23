Man wanted in murder of siblings captured in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Alabama man accused in the double murder of his brother and sister was captured Tuesday afternoon in Webster Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Aaron Gess, 48, was wanted by the Alabama Bureau of Investigations for two counts of capital murder.

The LSP said in a statement released late Tuesday night that their troopers had been advised to be on the lookout for the 2019 Kia Optima Gess was believed to be driving when they spotted the car just before 5:30 p.m. heading west on Interstate 20 in Webster Parish.

The troopers initiated a felony traffic stop on Gess and pulled him over on Louisiana Highway 532 just north of I-20, where they say he was taken into custody without incident.

Gess was booked into the Webster Parish Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Louisiana State Police say they will work with authorities in Alabama until the case is taken to completion.

“Louisiana State Police is proud of the hard work and dedication of our Troopers and remains committed to proactive public safety efforts across the state,” the statement said.

Gess is accused in the deaths of 48-year-old Sharon Gess and her brother, 60-year-old William Gess Junior. Their bodies were found late Sunday night at a home in Notasulga, a small town about 20 minutes west of Auburn in eastern Alabama. Authorities have said the siblings’ cause of death remains under investigation.

