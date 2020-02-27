Man wanted for theft at Shreveport convenience store

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man who is accused of stealing items from a convenience store in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Feb. 15 at the Circle K in the 8900 block of Walker Rd.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-027837 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss

Trending Stories