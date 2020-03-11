Man who molested his young relative sentenced in Caddo District Court

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A California man convicted in January of molesting his 12-year-old female relative in Caddo Parish learns how much time he will spend behind bars.

On Tuesday 46-year-old Ephraim Lemuel Wilson, of Chula Vista, who was also convicted of child pornography in connection with the incident involving his young relative, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Wilson could have been sentenced to 99 years for molestation and to 40 years for the pornography conviction.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Wilson to 38 years at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence, for conviction of molestation of a juvenile under age 13, and to 15 years in prison for the pornography involving juveniles conviction. The sentences are to be served consecutively, with credit for time served.

Wilson must register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

In Oct. 2016 Wilson took the girl to a movie and then to his hotel room. The molestation occurred at both locations.

Wilson also took cell phone photos of the 12-year-old at his hotel. She immediately told her mother about the incident and the next morning told her school counselors.

Shreveport Police sex crimes detectives identified and located Wilson, who was arrested at Shreveport Regional Airport, where he was about to board a plane to return to California.

