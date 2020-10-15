Mansfield man killed in DeSoto Parish crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say a 85-year-old man from Manfield was killed in a crash Wednesday night in DeSoto Parish.

Troopers say Edward Evans was killed when the truck Evans was driving on U.S. Highway 84, crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on.

Troopers say Evans, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also say impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle hit by Evans was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

