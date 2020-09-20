Mansfield man dies in DeSoto Parish crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 42-year-old Mansfield man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 84 Friday.

Jason Sant died of his injuries after he collided with a tractor-trailer, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday LSP Troop G troopers responded to the accident on Highway 84 near Louisiana Highway 481 and found the wreckage.

The preliminary investigation revealed Sant was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobolt westbound on U.S. Highway 84 at the same time a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 84.

For reasons still under investigation, Sant crossed a double yellow line and traveled into the opposing lane of travel, which resulted in a collision with the tractor-trailer.

Sant, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving.

A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

