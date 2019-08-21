Mansfield police searching for attempted murder suspect

Reginald L. Guy, 27, is wanted by Mansfield police on a warrant for attempted second degree murder. (Source: Mansfield Police Department)

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mansfield police are looking for an attempted second-degree murder suspect named Reginald Guy.

Police say Guy, 27, shot a man named Demarcus Thomas in the chest with a firearm.

He is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to Reginald L. Guy’s arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers at (800)-505-7867 or you can submit a tip at P3tips.com.

