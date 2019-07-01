Mayor of Many shares update after arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After being arrested at last week’s special council meeting, Many Mayor Ken Freeman shares an update.

Mayor Freeman was walked out of Thursday’s council meeting in handcuffs after the council decided to give citizens an option to either have the police chief appointment by council and the mayor or elected by voters in November.

Freeman was arrested for going 18 miles per hour over the speed limit, running a stop sign and resisting arrest by flight back in May. He has called his arrest “staged and planned.”

We sat down with him this morning for our Coffee with the Mayor segment where he explained that mediation could be a next step.

The chief and I would sit down together with a mediator and try to come up with a solution where the citizens of many would no longer ever come back to a city council meeting a say to us that we no longer feel safe in our own homes.”

The mayor says his arrest was retaliation from the police chief.

The next council meeting is July 16th at 5:15 p.m. at city hall.

