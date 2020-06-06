Many show up to celebrate the life of Demetrick Metcalf

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a hundred friends and family members show up for a special celebration of life for a young man killed over the weekend.

A balloon release was held Friday night at Huntington High School for Demetrick Metcalf-Alexander.

The black and gold balloons at Friday’s celebration represent Demetrick’s favorite team, the New Orleans Saints.

“In honor of him, I’m out here with a Saints hat on. Something I would never ever in my life do, but this is all for him for this weekend.”

Metcalf was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge and his family says he was preparing for graduation.

The 23 year old was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Rufus Drive in the Mooretown neighborhood.

His funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Elizabeth Baptist Church in Shreveport.