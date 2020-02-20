Mardi Gras parades set to roll in Shreveport & Jefferson, here’s what you need to know

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police want you to keep a few things in mind before you head out to the Mardi Gras Parades this weekend.

The Krewe of Gemini Parade will roll at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in Shreveport, the Krewe of Hebe will roll at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in Jefferson, Texas and the Krewe of Highland will roll at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 in Shreveport.

Krewe of Gemini Parade

Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy beginning at 7 p.m. Friday before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday.

Members of the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles nor will they be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Ave. and Shreveport Barksdale Hwy before 7 a.m. on parade day.

Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers prior to 7 a.m. will be removed and discarded by police. Violators are subject to citation, tow, and removal from the parade.

Attendees planning to park towards the end of the parade route should obey all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways.

Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. It is vital that emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets, therefore parking ordinances will be strictly enforced. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.

At 3:30 pm the Gemini parade will begin at Lake St. and travel southbound on the Clyde Fant Parkway exiting west on Shreveport Barksdale in the westbound lanes to East Kings Hwy, turn southbound onto East Kings Hwy and travel southbound to East Preston Ave. They will then turn eastbound onto East Preston Ave. Gemini will end as the last float turns onto East Preston Ave.

THE ROADS WILL NOT RE-OPEN UNTIL THE TRASH CREWS HAVE COMPLETED THEIR WORK.

Parking:

Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only.

No parking is allowed before 7:00 am on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed at all on any neutral ground and improved roadway on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Citizens may not park in restricted areas marked with rope, cable, tape, or any other device used as a barricade.

No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.

Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side while other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember that the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.

Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the “Duck Pond”, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and at Atlantic Ave. at East Kings Hwy. A handicap parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.

Parade day street closures:

8:30 am – Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

8:30 am – Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street.

8:30 am – Crockett Street east at Spring Street

8:30 am – Crockett Street east at Market Street

8:30 am – Commerce Street south at Milam Street

Lake Street will open at 10:00 am then close to eastbound Spring Street at 2:00 pm

2:00 pm – Stoner Avenue south to Clyde Fant Parkway

2:00 pm – Stoner Avenue north to Clyde Fant Parkway

2:00 pm – Clyde Fant Parkway Exit Ramp to Shreveport-Barksdale

2:00 pm – Clyde Fant Parkway at Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

2:00 pm – Bossier will close the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge

2:00 pm – Shreveport Barksdale from Youree Drive to Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge at

2:00 pm – East Kings Highway From Shreveport-Barksdale to Preston Avenue

2:00 pm – Shreveport-Barksdale Service Rd. (Flyer Dr.), Southbound & Northbound at

2:00 pm – All streets along East Kings will close

Knight Street WILL remain open.

Preston Avenue exit from Clyde Fant WILL remain open until floats arrive at Preston Avenue and East Kings Highway.

Emergency Assistance:

Over 300 officers from the Shreveport Police Department will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, bicycles, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is our top priority.

Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.

Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, in the Super One Foods parking lot on Shreveport Barksdale, and on East Kings Highway.

The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.

No Throw Areas:

The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street

The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park

Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway

Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway

Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter

Prohibited Items/Acts:



No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.

No one may cross parade barricades during the parade. No animals allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except service animals.

No dangerous objects or silly string.

No concealed carrying of a firearm.

No one may throw anything at a parade float.

Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.

No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.

No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.

No ATV’s, side by side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property, this includes the grassy areas along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and city streets. Violators will be subject to citation, arrest, and towing of the vehicle.

Safety Tips:

Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.

Do not fight or struggle over beads.

Keep a safe distance from the floats.

Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.

Do not take purses or wallets to parades.

Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.

Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.

Police also want you to exercise good common sense and treat others respectfully and in a manner, you would want to be treated.

Krewe of Highland Parade

Police will close Fern Ave. from Greenway Place to Atlantic Ave. beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday and it will remain closed until the parade is finished. This is the designated parade staging area.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers will close all intersecting streets along the parade route. Barricades will be set up and officers will be assigned to monitor those intersections and will allow residents ingress and egress to their homes as needed. Authorities will open up those intersections as soon as the parade passes and it is safe to do so.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will proceed as follows: north on Gilbert Dr., west on Gladstone Blvd., north on Creswell Ave., east on Herndon St., south on Highland Ave., east on Olive St., south on Centenary Blvd., and end at the intersection of Gilbert Dr. and Gladstone Blvd. All side streets accessing this route will be blocked.

Safety Tips:

Do not leave children unattended! Make plans to meet up at a particular location in case children become separated from guardians during the parade.

Do not fight or struggle over beads.

Keep a safe distance from the floats.

LOCK YOUR VEHICLES

Do not take purses or wallets to parades.

Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.

No ATV’s, Golf Carts, dirt bikes or other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on the roadway.

Use common sense and treat others like you would want to be treated!

Krewe of Hebe – Jefferson, Texas

Friday, Feb. 21: DooDah Parade at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Motorcycle Parade at 1:45 p.m. & Grand Parade at 2 p.m. Grand Parade

Sunday, Feb. 23: Children’s Parade at 2 p.m.

