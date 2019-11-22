Marshall commissioners approve agreement in work towards new animal shelter

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marshall ANimal Shelter_1525357988246.jpg.jpg

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) A new step in Marshall towards a new animal shelter.

On Thursday, Marshall City Commissioners approved an agreement with Shelter Planners of America in helping to create a new animal shelter.

The agreement will pay Shelter Planners of America $45,950 for their work.

Ahead of the vote, Marshall’s city manager told commissioners that animal shelter committee vetted Shelter Planners of America and recommended approval of the agreement.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories