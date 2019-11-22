Marshall commissioners approve agreement in work towards new animal shelter

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) A new step in Marshall towards a new animal shelter.

On Thursday, Marshall City Commissioners approved an agreement with Shelter Planners of America in helping to create a new animal shelter.

The agreement will pay Shelter Planners of America $45,950 for their work.

Ahead of the vote, Marshall’s city manager told commissioners that animal shelter committee vetted Shelter Planners of America and recommended approval of the agreement.

