Marshall FD makes changes on how they respond to calls because of COVID-19

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Marshall Fire Department is making some changes to how they respond to emergency calls. Due to COVID-19, the 911 operator and EMS on scene will ask screening questions to see if you have flu like symptoms. EMS will wear more protective gear like masks and gowns to protect themselves and the patient.

Furthermore, the Marshall Fire Department is not allowing anyone to ride in the back of the ambulance car. The only way the new rule is modified if the patient is a child. Chief Reggie Cooper wants all citizens to remain calm. Cooper ensures the Marshall residents there will not be any drop off on their service to the public. “When we come to your home, we will have five personnel. Because of the virus, we might just have one person to come assess the situation and we will send more inside to help as needed,” said Cooper.

Cooper says if a patient can move to the back of the residence for a 911 call please do because it will limit exposure to our exposure our team and equipment.

