Marshall Fire Department preparing for the summer heat

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The dog days of summer is now upon the ArkLaTex. The months of July and August is when the Marshall Fire Department sees their highest calls on heat related calls. Everyone must be prepared to tackle the heat by drinking lots of water and eating. ” We are no good if we are down ourselves. We make sure they have workout periods because you have to be in shape,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.

The added weight of the firemen’s equipment can take a toll physically and mentally. “It is possible at times the guys can carry anything up to 35-50 extra pounds,” said Cooper.

During the summer months, Chief Cooper says it is possible to see extra crew on a scene more than normal. Despite the heat, Chief Cooper and his team will continue to remain properly equipped because they are also battling the COVID-19 virus.

” We want to protect the elderly people and others who are prone to disease. In addition, we want to keep ourselves safe,” said Cooper.

Here a few tips to remain safe this summer.

Drink lots of water and eat

Wear lightly colored clothes

Find the shade as needed

Remember to check that backseat for you little ones and pets

