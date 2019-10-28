Marshall murder victim identified

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators have identified a man who was murdered at an East Texas apartment complex over the weekend.

Courtney Jamal Johnson, 31, of Marshall, was fatally shot around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bel Aire Manor Apartment Complex in the 1300 block

of Melanie St.

Johnson, whose body was located inside an apartment, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 31-year-old Charles Ray Mason, of Marshall, was arrested a short time later.

Charles Mason

Mason was charged with one count of Murder, one count of Possession of a

Firearm by a Felon, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.