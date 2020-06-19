Marshall Police Department recognized by the Best Practice Recognition Program

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — In 2006, the Texas Police Chiefs Association created a best practice program to ensure police department across Texas was following the best practice of law enforcement. Since then, the group has certified over one hundred police departments including Marshall in 2016.

“It is a program that ensures our policies are current and up to date,” said Chief Cliff Carruth. The agency review police departments on its policies, procedures, equipment, facilities, and operations to comply with 166 program standards. The “Recognized” status is awarded for four years by a committee of professional Police Chiefs from across the state. “The major outcome of using the best practice program ensures our workforce is well trained,” said Carruth.

Below are some examples of the Texas Best Practices standards followed by the Marshall Police Department under the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Law Enforcement Best Practices Recognition Program.

1. Ban Chokeholds and Strangleholds: MPD does not permit or train with these restraints to obtain compliance or control. (MPD Policy 6.1)

2. Require De-Escalation: De-escalation is the subject of ongoing training for MPD officers and a focus in the field. (MPD Policy 3.1)

3. Require Warning Before Shooting: Policy states that an officer should identify themselves and warn that deadly force may be utilized, except when doing so places any person at greater risk. (MPD Policy 6.1)

4. Exhaust All Other Means Before Shooting: MPD Policy says we will only use the amount of force that appears reasonably necessary given the encounter’s facts and circumstances. (MPD Policy 2.1 & 6.1)

5. Duty to Intervene: Any officer that observes a use of force that is clearly beyond what is reasonable has to intervene by verbal or physical means and immediately report it to a supervisor. (MPD Policy 6.1)

6. Ban Shooting at Moving Vehicles: Shooting at a vehicle is not permitted unless the vehicle is threatening the use of deadly force towards the officer or another person (MPD Policy 6.1)

7. Require a Use of Force Continuum: Officers receive de-escalation training and instruction only to use the amount of force that is reasonably necessary for response to the perceived threat. (MPD Policy 6.1)

8. Require Comprehensive Reporting: All use of force incidents are documented and reviewed by a chain of supervisors, then by a division captain and the Chief of Police. (MPD Police 6.1)

Chief Carruth says he fully supports being transparent and providing information to the public. “We follow the Freedom of Information Act. If a request comes our way, we follow those rules.

In August, Marshall Police will be reviewed by the agency again to continue its certification in the program.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.