MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall police are investigating a fatal crash involving at least one vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of HWY 59 and East Houston.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they come. Stay with Arklatexhomepage for updates.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.