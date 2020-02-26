Marshall residents no longer have to boil their water

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The boil order that was issued last week following a water main break in Marshall, Texas has been lifted.

Officials with the City of Marshall Public Works Department announced Wednesday that crews have completed the repairs and after compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption by customers on Donna St., Karen Lane, and Dorothy Court.

Click here for previous story

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.