Marshall students dismissed early today, classes canceled Friday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Students in the Marshall Independent School District will be dismissed early today due to an extended boil advisory.

Students will be released at 11 a.m. from all elementary campuses and at 11:30 a.m. from secondary campuses after MISD received an advisory from the City of Marshall following Wednesday’s water main break.

Buses will run on their schedules according to the new release times.

MISD has also canceled all classes for Friday.

Any extracurricular events scheduled on campuses throughout the district are also canceled until further notice.

