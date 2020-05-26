Marshall, Texas, man dies in late-Monday night one-vehicle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – A Marshall, Texas, man lost his life late Monday night in a one-vehicle accident just outside of Marshall.

Robert Howard Brock, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene on Blocker Road, around a mile and a half from the Marshall city limits, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

DPS troopers responded to reports of the crash around 11 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene they found Brock whose 2018 Jeep had struck a tree.

The preliminary report indicates that Brock was traveling northbound on Blocker Road at an unsafe speed. Investigators believe Brock lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, traveled across a creek and struck a tree.

pronounced at the scene by Judge John Oswalt pronounced Brock dead at the scene had his body was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.

