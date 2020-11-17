Marshall Welcomes new director of Community & Economic Development

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall, Texas, has appointed a new director of Community and Economic Development, according to Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr.

Fabio E. Angell will take over the job on Dec.7, Rohr said.

Angell, who holds a master’s degree in Public Administration, has 12 years of senior experience in urban planning, downtown revitalization, and economic development. He has been recognized by the American Planning Association (APA) and the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) for his leadership in economic development and job creation.

A nationally-certified Downtowns Manager, Angell has experience implementing short-term and long-term plans focusing on city center retrofitting and smart growth.

In addition, Angell is certified in municipal budgeting and grant writing, and is bilingual, which will assist Marshall’s Spanish-speaking residents.

Angell said he wants to put to use his experience right away on behalf of the city and looks forward to advancing the city’s goals and plans.

“Mr. Angell brings Marshall a strong background in planning, proven track record in economic development, and professional certifications that our city needs to implement the citizen-driven Mobilize and be competitive for the future,” Rohr said.

“I am especially pleased about his downtown experience and certification. It is exactly what we need as we begin the redevelopment of our center city.”