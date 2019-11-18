Martin Lawrence tour coming to CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You are in store for a night of fun and laughter when the Martin Lawrence LIT AF Tour comes to Bossier City.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the CenturyLink Center.

Lawrence is bringing special guests including Rickey Smiley, Michael
Blackson, and Bruce Bruce.

The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale information is listed below:

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning at noon Friday, Nov. 22.

