Martin Lawrence tour coming to CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You are in store for a night of fun and laughter when the Martin Lawrence LIT AF Tour comes to Bossier City.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the CenturyLink Center.

Lawrence is bringing special guests including Rickey Smiley, Michael

Blackson, and Bruce Bruce.

The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale information is listed below:



Noon until 10 p.m. – Nov. 21, 2019

Use Code – MARTIN

LINK: https://www.ticketmaster.com/lit-af-tour-hosted-by-martin-bossier-city-louisiana-02-08-2020/event/1B00576C9A9F7D1D

Tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at CenturyLink Center and www.ticketmaster.com, beginning at noon Friday, Nov. 22.