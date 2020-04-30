Mask up: Louisiana workers must wear masks starting Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on Friday, employees of businesses that make contact with the public must wear a face mask.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued that order on Monday when he announced the extension of his stay at home order.

“Wearing cloth masks or protective face coverings is part of the new normal,” Gov. Edwards said. “Wearing a mask is being a good neighbor and in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on being good neighbors. Your mask protects me and other people and my mask protects you.”

Per @LouisianaGov’s extended Stay at home order, “all employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.” #MaskuUpShreveport pic.twitter.com/cXbiWSH8CE — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) April 30, 2020

Other changes that go into effect include:

Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.

Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.

Last week Brookshire Grocery Company announced that they were providing enough face masks for their employees to wear while on the job.

Walmart also announced that they were requiring its associates wear masks or other face coverings at work.

