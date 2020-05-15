Maxwell’s Market finding ways to keep doors open amid pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport is starting to feel the impact of the meat shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This week it started,” Cody Barnes, a butcher at Maxwell’s Market, said. “We were able to get maybe 60% of our normal supply, and we’re being told 3-5 weeks we’re hoping. So, it’s definitely affecting us.”

While supplies are low and costs rise, the Market has been able to keep their doors open, thanks to the support of the Shreveport community.

“The people have been really good to us,” Barnes said, “and we’ve been really fortunate, and we never expected it. So, we’re just trying to keep up, and keep rolling.”

The Market just posted their best Mother’s Day weekend in 25 years. Because sales numbers have remained steady, Maxwell’s has been able to keep their workforce employed.

“We have got a great crew here,” said Barnes. “These guys work really, really hard, and they show up every day on time, and we really are a close knit group here.”

A local market, finding a way to survive in unprecedented times.

“I think it’s really tough for everybody right now to keep going through this,” Barnes said. “I work here, so it’s hard for me to say, but I feel like us being open, and being the same, it kind of gives people a feeling of normality.”