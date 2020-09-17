Mayor and SPD Chief address plans to stop crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly half of Shreveport’s homicide victims this year have been under the age of 25.

Adrian Perkins and Chief Ben Raymond share how the city is taking a proactive approach to stop the violence.

When it comes to solving these crimes Chief Ben Raymond says SPD has been successful receiving information on several recent shootings. He also feels confident in the work of the violent crimes task force.

“They focus their efforts on those individuals that are committing violent crime in our neighborhoods and there are a number of ways to identify these people, but the goal is to get those individuals off the streets before violent crime occurs.”

They’re also continuing special operations with federal and state agencies.

Right now SPD has 498 officers. Despite being short staffed, Raymond says he’s keeping officers in the streets at a high level.

“Having officers work additional shifts. Every officer, corporal and sergeant is working patrol as part of their duties at some point.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins is working with community members and will roll out a comprehensive mentoring program in the next couple of weeks.

“Getting the community involved and realizing that it’s not just city government alone, that’s going to make this city safer. We need your help.”

Chief Raymond agrees that everyone plays a role in fighting crime.

“So what position they fall into? So if you’re a father in the community. What direction are your children heading in? What direction are their friends heading in? What direction are your neighbor’s children heading in? You have an ability to influence others.”

This year, 20 out of 48 Shreveport homicide victims were under the age of 25.