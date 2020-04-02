Mayor extends curfew for Town of Many

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Many Mayor Ken Freeman has extended the town’s curfew in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Freeman announced Thursday that due to the fact that he has declared a state of emergency, he will enforce a curfew that now includes all residents and businesses on state highways.

The curfew extension will impact those on Hwy 6, Hwy 171 and San Antonio Ave.

Freeman said the curfew is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 1.

Freeman added, “Many has no confirmed cases at this time and I would like to keep it that way.”

The curfew excludes people going to and from work and emergency situations.

If you are caught violating the curfew you could face a $500 fine.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.