Mayor Perkins announces 2020 Executive budget

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Perkins has announced the 2020 Executive budget for the City of Shreveport.

This is his first budget as Mayor.

Perkins says his administration cut expenditures by 5 percent to produce a balanced budget.

Perkins says Shreveport previously borrowed from the reserve fund to create the appearance of a balanced budget.

The previous administration estimated an $8 million fund balance, but the 2019 audit revealed a $1.2 million deficit.

Perkins says revenue from the recently implemented sanitation fee has brought that figure up to $781,000.

He estimates a fund balance of $1,086,900 by the end of 2020.

