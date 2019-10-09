Mayor Perkins announces 2020 Executive budget

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Perkins has announced the 2020 Executive budget for the City of Shreveport.

This is his first budget as Mayor.

Perkins says his administration cut expenditures by 5 percent to produce a balanced budget.

Perkins says Shreveport previously borrowed from the reserve fund to create the appearance of a balanced budget.

The previous administration estimated an $8 million fund balance, but the 2019 audit revealed a $1.2 million deficit.

Perkins says revenue from the recently implemented sanitation fee has brought that figure up to $781,000.

He estimates a fund balance of $1,086,900 by the end of 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss