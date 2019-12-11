Mayor Perkins says 2020 budget is Shreveport’s first balanced budget in years

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s mayor calls it the city’s first balanced budget in recent history.

Following hours of discussions and some compromises council members pass the City of Shreveport’s 2020 budget.

Mayor Adrian Perkins says, “Truly balanced. We didn’t dig into the reserves and we accounted for starting off in a negative $1.5 million dollar balance, which is huge. Obviously there were a couple of amendments I thought where we were kind of stealing from Peter to pay Paul with and I want us to utilize the funds that are in certain accounts for what they’re intended for and there were some compromises with that.”

One of the controversial items approved was moving $500,000 from the street revenue fund to pay for SPAR building repairs and maintenance. Money from that same fund also was approved to be used for a digital forensic lab for the police department.

Councilman Grayson Boucher told KTAL/KMSS he would have liked more money to go into the reserve, but is pleased that SPD and SPAR are receiving additional funding.

“I was very pleased that the police department got some things that they needed to make our city safer. I’ve been talking about the deferred maintenance of our buildings, so I was happy SPAR was going to get some money for that.”



SPAR’s director says the money from the street revenue fund could be used to pay for a new roof at the AB Palmer recreation center and repairs to the pavilions at Ford Park.