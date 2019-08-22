Mayor Perkins to be honored with Sen. McCain at Tillman Awards Ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain will be honored for their remarkable leadership and commitment to service.

The Pat Tillman Foundation announced Thursday that Mayor Perkins and Sen. McCain will be recognized at this year’s Tillman Honors.

The annual benefit, presented in partnership with the NFL, celebrates Pat Tillman’s legacy by honoring those who exemplify his fortitude and spirit of service, and who have carried that legacy forward through remarkable civic contributions.

Tillman Honors include the presentation of the Champion and Make Your Mark Awards and showcase the global impact of Tillman Scholars as the next generation of leaders committed to service beyond self.

PTF is proud to present the 2019 Make Your Mark Award to Tillman Scholar Adrian Perkins for his innovative vision, leadership through action and commitment to address policing reform, economic development, and smart-city initiatives to empower the citizens of his hometown, Shreveport.

PTF CEO Dan Futrell said, “Adrian Perkins embodies the core values that guided Pat’s life and the work of our Tillman Scholars. In his first year, he’s already succeeding by leading with those values to bring communities together, drive down the crime rate, and create an economic and social environment where the people of Shreveport can thrive. Adrian’s early work is a much-needed example of how leadership can solve problems and bring communities together.”

The 2019 Champion Award will be presented posthumously to Sen. McCain for his lifelong service, leadership, and moral fortitude.

PTF Board Chair and co-founder Marie Tillman said, “In his commitment to the American people, Sen. McCain’s life of service offers an incredible example to the Tillman Scholars as they, too, strive to impact their communities through humble leadership and dedication to service. We’re honored to present the Champion Award to Senator McCain’s family in his memory.”

The Tillman Honors will take place at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Venue SIX10 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.