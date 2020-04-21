Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 Tuesday briefing
Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Mayor Perkins to hold 2nd online Interfaith Prayer Service

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is continuing his efforts to offer hope to the community during these uncertain times.

Mayor Perkins will hold a second online Interfaith Prayer Service at 6p.m. Thursday April 23.

Area faith leaders will give messages of encouragement from their respective traditions.

Perkins invites everyone to join them on @ShreveportMayor Facebook page.

The Mayor said there will also be a special guest that is sure to lift your spirits.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss