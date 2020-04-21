Mayor Perkins to hold 2nd online Interfaith Prayer Service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is continuing his efforts to offer hope to the community during these uncertain times.

Mayor Perkins will hold a second online Interfaith Prayer Service at 6p.m. Thursday April 23.

Our second Interfaith Prayer Service is Thurs. at 6 PM. Local Faith Leaders will share hope from their respective traditions.



We invite everyone to join us on @ShreveportMayor Facebook page. We will also have a special guest that is sure to lift your spirits! #LoveShreveport pic.twitter.com/FKuWnQcW7m — Shreveport, Louisiana (@loveshreveport1) April 21, 2020

Area faith leaders will give messages of encouragement from their respective traditions.

Perkins invites everyone to join them on @ShreveportMayor Facebook page.

The Mayor said there will also be a special guest that is sure to lift your spirits.

