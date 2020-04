MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KTAL/KMSS) — A county in southeast Oklahoma is now reporting its first coronavirus case.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health the first COVID-19 case has been confirmed in McCurtain County.

As of now the OSDH website shows the state of Oklahoma has 988 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.

