McDonald’s rolls out new holiday McFlurry

CHICAGO, IL (CNN) — McDonald’s is rolling out it’s first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years and the flavor is Snickerdoodle.

The fast food chain said it wanted to give customers something special to celebrate the holidays.

The sweet treat combines vanilla soft serve ice cream and crunchy crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.

The Snickerdoodle McFlurry is available this week through the Uber Eats app.

After that, it’ll hit menus nationwide for a limited time.

