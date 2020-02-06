(CNN) – McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then.

One of them is the Shamrock Shake.

If you love it, get ready to get happy, because February 19th, it’s coming back.

The minty green treat has been around for 50 years and that’s why McDonald’s is bringing it back.

They’re also introducing the Oreo Shamrock Mcflurry.

The Shamrock Shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St Patrick’s day.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald house for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock Mcflurry will be available nationwide for a limited time.

