McLeod superintendent reacts to death of teacher

McLeod, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – McLeod is mourning the death of a teacher and two family members who were killed in a car accident last Saturday.



On Saturday afternoon, first-grade teacher Jessica Baig, along with her husband, and a daughter who was a 5th grader at the school were killed when a Dodge Ram truck hit them head on.

Superintendent Cathy May says Mrs. Baig had an effect on everyone she knew.

“She had the sweetest kindest spirit of anyone that most of us had ever met. A lot of my teachers and employees have described her as someone who in the couple of months that she had been here touched their loves more than some people that they’ve known all their lives.”

Flowers and stuffed animals adorn the hallway outside of Baig’s classroom. Students have also carved crosses in a pumpkin, honoring the three lives lost. They even paint rocks in their memories.

“Death is hard for a child to understand. It’s hard for adults to understand. They’ve painted rocks. Made a little rock garden for Lilian and that was one of their healing processes,” said May.

May says experiencing so much loss is tough to understand. The school has counselors on hand to comfort students and staff all week.

“This week for those grades that were directly affected, we have put academics aside and have focused on their emotional well-being.”

People in the community are making donations such as food and money. The school has started a savings account for the younger child who survived the crash.

“First grade will plant a tree in honor of Ms. Baig. We’ll have those things around that will help them remember them because we don’t want to forget them.”

Members of the school say Mrs. Baig’s happy spirit will live on forever in classroom 108.

All donations to the Baig family can be brought to the McLeod School District to be added to the love offering.

