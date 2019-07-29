Medical cannabis set for final testing before release to Louisiana drug stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Samples of medical marijuana were collected today for a final round of testing before being released to Louisiana pharmacies.

The samples for the LSU AgCenter therapeutic cannabis program will be tested by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Upon passing the tests, GB Sciences Louisiana, LLC, the contracted producer for the AgCenter, will be cleared to distribute the products to licensed pharmacies across Louisiana.

Products will be provided to patients with qualifying medical conditions through a recommendation by a certified physician.

The AgCenter, in partnership with GB Sciences Louisiana, is an official therapeutic cannabis licensee operating under the Alison Neustrom Act, which the state Legislature passed in 2015.

No state funds are used nor are LSU students involved in the program.

More information is available at www.LSUAgCenter.com/agmedical.

