Meeting tonight on Shreveport bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you live in Shreveport you will get another opportunity to find out more about the $186 million bond proposal.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Valencia Community Center on 1800 Viking Dr.

The bond proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 16 ballot, includes funding for a new headquarters building for Shreveport Police and funding for new vehicles for the Shreveport Fire Department.

Future meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

  • Thursday, Sept. 26 – Airport Park 6500 Kennedy Dr.
  • Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.
  • Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

Click here to get detailed information on the bonds.

