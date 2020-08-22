Memorial service for president’s brother held at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump held a private memorial service Friday afternoon for his younger brother Robert Trump, who died last week at 71.

Following his death, the president described Robert as “not just my brother. He was my best friend.”

After the service, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined other family members in witnessing the transfer of Robert Trump’s casket to a hearse.

Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York. The president had visited his brother in the hospital on Friday.

The younger Trump began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization.

Abraham Lincoln and Calvin Coolidge both mourned the loss of a son while serving as president, Willie Lincoln in 1862 and Calvin Coolidge Jr. in 1924. The memorial services for both children began in the White House.

