Men caught on camera stealing from local department store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two men accused of stealing items from a Shreveport department store.

The theft happened Monday at Kohl’s in the 7600 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed two men taking items from the store without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these men is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-032290 with your tip.

