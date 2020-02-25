Men caught on camera stealing from local department store

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two men accused of stealing items from a Shreveport department store.

The theft happened Monday at Kohl’s in the 7600 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed two men taking items from the store without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these men is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-032290 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories