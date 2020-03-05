Men wanted for theft at Home Depot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two men accused of stealing items from a Home Depot in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Tuesday in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

Surveillance video showed two black men enter the store, take items and leave without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these men is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-036913 with your tip.

