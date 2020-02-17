Men wanted in connection with electronics theft investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying two men accused in two separate theft cases involving electronics.

According to Shreveport Police, the men allegedly used a red four-door car and an older model two-toned single cab Chevy or Dodge pickup truck with a toolbox on back in the thefts.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these men should call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-008469 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories