Men wanted in connection with electronics theft investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying two men accused in two separate theft cases involving electronics.

According to Shreveport Police, the men allegedly used a red four-door car and an older model two-toned single cab Chevy or Dodge pickup truck with a toolbox on back in the thefts.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on the identities of these men should call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-008469 with your tip.

