Mercedes Benz recalls over 700,000 cars

(FOX News) – Mercedes Benz is recalling over 700,000 cars over an issue that could cause the sunroofs to fly off.

German automaker, Daimler AG says the bonding between the glass panel and the sliding room frame may not meet certain specifications.

The extensive recall includes C, CLK, CLS, and E-class models made between 2001 and 2011.

The company says any customer who already paid for a repair, can seek reimbursement from the company.

Otherwise, dealerships can inspect the customer’s car and potentially replace the sliding roof.

