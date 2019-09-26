Middle school bullying victim dies after fight

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) – A 13-year-old student from California died Tuesday, just over a week after a vicious fight at his middle school.

Part of that fight was caught on camera.

Now, the two other kids involved are in custody.

A Landmark Middle School mother cries at news that Diego, the eighth grader who was beat up on campus more than a week ago, has been declared clinically dead.

The two boys in this cell phone video were arrested.

They are accused of punching their classmate, hitting him so hard, that he fell into a concrete pillar.

The Moreno Valley superintendent urged students and parents to anonymously report concerns they have.

The Minori family came to the school with homemade signs, balloons, and candles in memory of Diego.

The campus has its own anti-bullying signs that have been up for over a year.

“It starts at home, it starts at home yes, we want to point the finger at the school, and while the school is partially responsible for our kids while were here, I just feel the kids of today, they just, they fear nothing. They have no consequences,” said mother Jasmine Minori.

Student Sofia Aparicio, was near the fight, but could not see much and does not know why it started.

She said Diego and the suspects were all honor students.

Both boys involved in the fight are in juvenile custody.

They’re charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

A remembrance ceremony for Diego will be held at the middle school Thursday night.

