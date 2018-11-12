Midterm elections impact on gun control

Gun control advocates are claiming victory in the midterm elections.

Gun control groups actually spent more on political ads than the National Rifle Association and other gun-rights groups in many key races.

Congressional candidates with “F” ratings from the NRA won House seats in states where the NRA has held sway for years.

However, the gun rights groups are claiming victory elsewhere: like in Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee, where pro-gun Republican Senate candidates defeated moderate Democrats.

In the clip above, Washington D.C. Correspondent Drew Petrimoulx reports on how the gun issues played out in the midterms and what the future of the issue looks like under the new Congress.