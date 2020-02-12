Mike Johnson announces more than $54 million for local infrastructure projects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has committed more than $54 million of their FY 2020 budget toward construction, operation and maintenance on water infrastructure in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District, including:

$40.58 million to fully fund all remaining mitigation and recreation work at J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.

$11.85 million for dredging, maintenance and visitor center needs at J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.

$1.2 million for operations, maintenance and environmental work at Bayou Bodcau Reservoir.

$218,000 for operations and maintenance needs at Caddo Lake.

$267,000 for operations and maintenance needs at Wallace Lake.

“This announcement represents a huge victory in our ongoing fight to bring critical infrastructure dollars and projects to Western and Central Louisiana,” said Johnson.

“Our inland waterways provide tremendous flood management and navigation benefits as well as critical jobs to our regional economy, and we are excited to see them being prioritized on a federal level. I will continue to work with the Trump administration to develop solutions that will enhance our water infrastructure system.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.