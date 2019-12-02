Mike Johnson to host town halls in Sabine, DeSoto parishes

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) announced he will host two constituent town hall meetings on Monday, Dec. 2. The first town hall will be held in Sabine Parish, and the second will be in DeSoto Parish. These will be Johnson’s 46th and 47th town halls, respectively, since taking office in 2017.

Sabine Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Many City Hall

965 San Antonio Avenue

Many, LA 71449

WHEN:

Monday, December 2, 2019

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

DeSoto Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Clista Calhoun Center

515 Louisiana Street

Mansfield, LA 71052

WHEN:

Monday, December 2, 2019

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Please note, in order to protect the safety of all attendees, security will be present at all town hall events. No signs or obstructions will be permitted inside any of these events. If you have further questions regarding the format of our town halls, please contact Jason Samuels.

