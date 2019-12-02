Mike Johnson to host town halls in Sabine, DeSoto parishes

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) announced he will host two constituent town hall meetings on Monday, Dec. 2. The first town hall will be held in Sabine Parish, and the second will be in DeSoto Parish. These will be Johnson’s 46th and 47th town halls, respectively, since taking office in 2017.
Sabine Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Many City Hall
965 San Antonio Avenue
Many, LA 71449
WHEN:
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
DeSoto Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Clista Calhoun Center
515 Louisiana Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
WHEN:
Monday, December 2, 2019
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Please note, in order to protect the safety of all attendees, security will be present at all town hall events. No signs or obstructions will be permitted inside any of these events. If you have further questions regarding the format of our town halls, please contact Jason Samuels.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.