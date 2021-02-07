Mild temperatures will be short-lived because of a late-week Arctic front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, clouds are slowly decreasing in the ArkLaTex. We have pretty much cleared out for areas south of Interstate 20. For the northern ArkLaTex, temperatures are in the lower 40s with overcast skies. Tonight, temperatures will settle into the middle and upper 30s. A warming trend will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Despite lots of clouds, we will see highs warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Above-average daytime highs will be short-lived before the arctic front arrives. As the front enters the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex, a few showers will be possible. Our next weather maker will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. The timing of this disturbance will be critical when looking at temperatures. On Wednesday, I think we can see some middle and upper 60s in place to support a few thunderstorms. As the system moves out Thursday evening, it is possible to see a window of some wintry precipitation over the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex.

Highs for Monday

The two major weather models still not agreeing for the second half of the workweek. By the weekend, we will see another upper system pass by. If temperatures are cold enough, it would support wintry weather. However, the EURO model has temperatures not cold enough which would support rain. In the next few days, we will see models slowly coming to a better agreement! Stay tuned!

The next seven days

