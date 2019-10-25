Miller County woman arrested in drowning of 1-year-old

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested 28 year-old Danielle Mitchell of Miller County this morning on a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, 1st Degree associated with the drowning of her 1 year old daughter in July of this year.

On July 9, 2019 at approximately 7:30pm, Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Miller County Road 40 in reference to a drowned toddler with CPR in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies found Miller County Volunteer Fire First Responders and Life-Net EMS providing care for the toddler. The victim, a one-year old female was subsequently transported by Life-Net EMS to Christus St. Michael E.R. where she was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

Members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into the drowning incident. The suspect, Danielle Mitchell was apparently caring for three (3) toddlers inside the residence when the drowning occurred in a garden-style bathtub inside the residence.

Two of the three toddlers, including the victim, were the biological children of Ms. Mitchell. Working in conjunction with the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office, the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, and the 8th Judicial District South Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a warrant for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, 1st Degree, a Class D Felony was issued. A Class D Felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000.00 fine.

Ms. Mitchell was taken into custody and booked into the Miller County Detention Center this morning where she is currently being held without bond pending her 1st Judicial Court Appearance.

