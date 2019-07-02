Minden city council votes against hiring police candidate due to social media post

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/ KMSS)-Minden City Council members voted against hiring a police officer candidate after discovering an inappropriate social media post.

Council members are taking a close look at candidates’ social media pages. A month after two officers got in trouble for their Facebook history.

The council voted to not hire Joshua Harvey due to an inappropriate Facebook post.

Harvey addressed the council, but they decided against hiring him.

Council members are on high alert after racial facebook posts from six years ago resurfaced.

A council member says former police officer Shawn Griffith and his brother Shane used the “N” word to describe African Americans, along with other racists slurs and derogatory racial stereotypes.

Shawn was fired last month. Shane remains on administrative leave.

“I’ve turned my paperwork into personnel and to our city attorney. Personnel committee met and deferred it to the council. Our city attorney asked for a little bit more time,” said Steve Cropper, Police Chief.

“Minden in Louisiana, we’re considered the safest city in the state and we want to continue to do that and run an efficient police force,” said

Terry Gardner, Mayor.

Shane is under a gag order. The mayor says the council may decide Shane’s fate this August.

The police chief says the department is currently understaffed and the officers are working overtime to feel the void.