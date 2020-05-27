Minden council approves airport grant

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After many delays, the Minden City Council is able to vote on city business.

All four council members were present at Wednesday morning’s special meeting.

The council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Terry Gardner to accept a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The deadline for approval was June 4th.

The $30,000 will help offset a decline in revenue at the Minden Airport as a result of COVID-19.

A regular city council meeting is scheduled for June 1 at 5:30pm in the city council chambers.

