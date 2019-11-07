Minden council members stage walkout at meeting

MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of Minden’s City Council walk out of Monday’s meeting to protest recent actions by the mayor.

Councilwoman Terika Walker unsuccessfully attempted to add an item to the meeting agenda. She wants changes made to the city’s employee manual. Walker needed a unanimous vote to put it on the agenda. When she didn’t get the votes, three council members left the meeting.

Walker calls some of the city’s practices unfair to certain employees.

“Our job is to make the laws and execute the laws that govern this city and right now we’re not being afforded that opportunity.”

The meeting ended after the walk out, because there weren’t enough council members present.

Walker says she asked Mayor Terry Gardner in March to put the employee manual on a council agenda.

A community meeting will be held on November 12th at 6pm at Mt. Calm Baptist Church’s Family Life Center.