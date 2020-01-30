Minden prepares for 23rd Annual Mardi Gras/Fasching Karneval

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preparations have begun for the 23rd Annual Minden Mardis Gras Parade sponsored by the Minden Main Street Program.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020, with lineup being at 3 p.m. The parade route will cover a 3.3 mile route which begins at the intersection of Germantown Road and Elm Street and winds through the Minden Historic District, Downtown and back to Germantown Road.

The Johnson Brother’s carnival will be in town for the parade. It will be open Friday from 5 p.m.to 9 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with $20.00 armbands from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City ArtWorks will be offering free Mardi Gras mask-making for kids from 1-4:30. Face painters will be set up in the Downtown area from 2 p.m. until the parade begins.

Saturday families are encouraged to tailgate along the parade route. Serving as Grand Marshal will be Miss Spirit of Fasching 2020, Grace Powell.

Judging for the parade entries will be set up in front of City Hall at 520 Broadway in Historic Downtown Minden.

Categories are as follows:

1) Most Spirited Group

2) Sweepstakes Winner (Best Overall)

3) Best Small Float

4) Best Marching Group

5) Most Original (Creative) Entry.

Although there is no cash prize, winners receive a trophy and bragging rights for the rest of the year. All are invited to participate in the parade by entering a float in the lineup. Parade entrants are asked to preregister by January 31st, through Minden City Hall. Only those entries that register in advance will be permitted to parade. Entry forms may be found on the Main Street page of the mindenla.org website, requested by email at mainstreet@mindenusa.com, picked up at Minden City Hall, or at the Webster Parish Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Office.

“Fasching” or the “Fifth Season” is the German equivalent of Mardi Gras which officially began on November 11th at 11:11 a.m. The Parade and Karneval take place during the Fasching Fifth Season, which ends on Shrove Tuesday.

