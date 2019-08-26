Minor killed, another injured in SW AR crash

COLUMBIA CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A minor was killed and another minor was injured after a single-vehicle crash in southwest Arkansas.

The accident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Columbia 53 in Columbia County.

The driver was traveling northbound in a 2008 Ford pickup truck when they lost control in a curve. The vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver died at the scene. The passenger was taken to Magnolia Regional Hospital with injuries.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.